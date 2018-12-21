Zimbabwe: Knowledge Musona Rules Out Kaizer Chiefs Return

ZIMBABWE captain Knowledge Musona has ruled out a return to South African football following recent reports linking him with a return to former club Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window period.

Musona's future has been the subject of intense speculation with reports in the South African media speculating that he is on his way back to Kaizer Chiefs after enduring a difficult start following his move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 28-year-old forward has also been struggling for game-time at Anderlecht, having last featured in their Europa League tie against Slovak side Spartak Trnava at the end of November.

He has managed just eight appearances in the club's 19 league games this season, and watched from the bench as they went down 3-0 to Percy Tau's Union Saint-Gilloise in their opening Belgian Cup clash back in September.

However, despite the frustration since his arrival from KV Oostende in July this year, the former Amakhosi star took to social media to quash rumours that he could be on his way back in the upcoming January transfer window.

"To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters. The rumour circulating on social media is not true," Musona responded on his Twitter account.

He however, reassured that a return in future is not completely off the cards.

"I never said I will not come back but time will tell. Thank you for the love you have shown me even (though) left years ago. You deserve the best."

The Warriors skipper was earlier this week given a new ray of hope after his club announced the termination of Hein Vanhaezebrouck's contract as Anderlecht's head coach with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old coach was released from his duties on Sunday after a string of poor results that saw the team booted out of the Belgian FA cup and the Europa League competition.

Vanhaezebrouk's departure came as a ray of hope for Musona who was contemplating a return to his former club KV Oostende after being frustrated with lack of game time at the Brussels outfit.