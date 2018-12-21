Zimbabwe: Morgan Heritage Arrives

Grammy award-winning Jamaican group, Morgan Heritage has landed in the country ahead of their show at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) tomorrow.

Morgan Heritage made up of Peter Morgan, Roy Morgan and Memmalatel Morgan will be performing for the second time in Zimbabwe as part of "Africa Jamaica Tour."

Addressing journalists today in the capital Peter Morgan two of their members could not travel with them as they had retired from tours.

"Our sister Una Morgan together with our brother Luke have retired from touring which leaves the three of us. Morgan Heritage has been around for a mighty long time and we would like to give thanks to Jah that we are still here representing the music," he said.

Another Jamaican artist billed to perform alongside Morgan Heritage, Lutan Fyah has already arranged a collaboration with King Labash.

"I have just done a collabo with King Labash here and we will be shooting a video soon too," said Lutan.

Winky D and man of the moment Enzo Ishall constitute part of the local stars lined up to perform.