Nigeria: IGP Squad Arrests Deadly Boko Haram Kingpin

Umar, one of the deadliest and most wanted Boko Haram leaders, has been arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Unit (IRT).

Umar is believed to be the mastermind of the Kuje and Nyanya, Abuja Bombings Of 2015.

The suspect was also fingered in the killings of several policemen in Abuja and civilians in Okene, Kogi State.

A top police source said he was also the overall leader of a gang of robbers that raided multiple banks in Edo and Ondo states Multiple Bank robberies.

"He was the Grand Commander of the attack and rescue operations of the Prison in Niger State early this year where he lost one of his eyes during the operation while over 100 prisoners escaped," a source in IGP's office said.

The most wanted suspect was arrested by IRT team in Lagos led by DCP Abba Kyari today after he escaped with bullet wounds from Abuja 3 weeks ago when IRT teams arrested 4 of his gang members and recovered 4 AK47 rifles and hundreds of ammunition.

"Today is one of the happiest moments of my Life. Kudos to Nigeria Police force, Kudos to IGP Ibrahim Idris, Kudos to IRT," DCP Abba Kyari told The Guardian on the telephone.