Africa: Why Uganda Burns Medicine When Hospitals Have No Drugs

Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

Patients in the out-patient wing at Naguru Friendship Hospital wait for health workers (file photo).

A dry, frigid wind stings and numbs the body inside the vast National Medical Stores (NMS) facility in Entebbe, some 40 kilometres from Kampala.

The medicines and other supplies look well-ordered on wooden pellets fixed in stacking partitions that are roof-high with the excess taking up some of the aisle space.

This is the warehouse for NMS, the government agency responsible for "procuring, storing and distributing essential medicines and medical supplies to public health facilities in Uganda".

The elaborate systems in this storeroom --- of documentation, drugs and supplies' labelling as well as stacking and standards compliance --- contrast with the haphazard storage at end-user facilities.

Pharmacists and health sector experts say digressions during drug distribution, particularly the last mile delivery that NMS mainly contracts to private transporters, alongside altered storage conditions at public health facilities compromise the quality and efficacy of medicines.

According to Dr Hussein Oria, a head of the Pharmacy at Makerere University College of Health Sciences until 2016, drugs are sensitive to variations in temperature and humidity which is why they must be kept under strictly regulated condition.

He said: "When temperatures are above normal, drugs deteriorate, forming other products or [impurities]. That will mean that when one is consuming the drugs, they will be taking in two products; the drugs plus its [impurities]."

One way of fixing the problem, according to Dr Oria, is ensuring that trucks hauling medicines and medical supplies on the last mile have hygrometres and charts for recording accurate readings of humidity and temperature. This will help authorities monitor the condition of the drugs in real time. Whereas vaccines and insulin require guaranteed cold chain, tablets and capsules on the other hand can be damaged by rise in temperatures or dampness.

Officials interviewed for this article admitted that some district/hospital medical stores have no or irregular electricity supply, hamstringing local capacity to insure quality especially of cold-chain medicines.

Poor facilities

Other stores have leaking roofs or broken windows and whenever it rains, water gushes in and soaks packaged drugs and medical supplies.

It is a downside of a supply system smart at the top, or NMS level, which some experts say falls apart through bureaucratic cracks and planning deficits as drugs and supplies transit to the ultimate user --- the patient.

Uganda's drug supply and uptake is an incurable paradox of abundance co-existing with paucity. When other health facilities are reporting drug stock-outs, many others are stuck with expired quantities.

Early this year, the National Drug Authority asked for Shs960m to incinerate expired medicines and supplies, that Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said they at the time estimated to be 1,200 to 1,500 tonnes. Although officials were unable to break the stock by type, price and source, they estimate its value in billions of shillings.

The quantities, Dr Atwine told this newspaper in February, accumulated at 6,619 health centres II, III, IV as well as district, regional referral and private-not-for-profit hospitals over the last six years. The government last destroyed expired drugs all together in 2012.

NDA's near Shs1b budget for burying or burning medicines beyond their shelf-life has polarised public opinion, with sections of the population and leaders questioning whether the more rewarding investment of the cash, if available, would not be to re-stock struggling public health facilities.

In the earlier interview with this newspaper, PS Atwine argued that improper handling of the expired drugs could cause environmental damage, present real health risk or end up recycled and rebranded by callous individuals for sale to unsuspecting patients. But just how does a resource-constrained Uganda get weighed down by the burden of expired drugs?

A group of civil society activists with interest in health matters early last month drove to NMS stores in Entebbe to confer with the entity's leadership and explore reasons undergirding the irony.

Mr Moses Kamabare, the NMS general manager, pointed to two pitfalls; wrong disease burden data or projections, resulting in convoluted quantification and requisitions by health facilities.

The outcome is that a facility is either undersupplied or oversupplied, draining its resources.

Drug deliveries

In Uganda, delivery of drugs and medical supplies is contingent upon the expressed needs and priorities of user health facilities. Health Centre IVs replenish stock every two months while hospitals do so every month.

Lower health facilities get deliveries of essential medical kits, comprising at least 22 standard common-in-use medicines and supplies, every couple of months, according to details contained in the 2017/18 National Quantification Report for Public Health Facilities.

Sometimes capacity gaps mean managers cannot accurately estimate demand and end up asking for drugs they don't need or requisition in more generous quantities. Other times, predicted communicable diseases don't break out yet drugs and supplies would already have been stocked in anticipation.

In such cases, health facilities lose out if the officials do not act fast to transfer such medicines and supplies to parts of the country in need.

Another bail out option, Mr Kamabare said, is prompt notification of NMS to re-adjust the orders.

The Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala spokesman, Mr Nelson Obote, said they and other health units under Mulago requisition for drugs from the national referral hospital because that is where their budgets are captured.

"We make a requisition in every planning season to Mulago [that] later makes a comprehensive procurement plan to cater for all the units," he said.

Re-distribution approach

Expiry of drugs has markedly reduced since NMS adopted re-distribution approach a couple of years ago, one board member said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A senior medical officer familiar with policy implementation said in some cases, health facilities could requisition for malaria drugs based on data of previous prevalence but the government suddenly conducts spraying in an area to kill mosquitos, which reduces malaria incidents.

Medicines in stock in such places go to waste if not swapped.

But malaria particularly has presented a bigger problem for countries due to World Health Oraganisations shifting guidelines for its treatment.

The treatment has in the past two decades changed from singular or combination use of quinine, chloroquine, fansidar to the current artemisinin combination.

Because countries making savings through bulk purchases, a senior Ugandan Health official said sudden shifts in WHO-recommended treatment sometimes finds huge volumes of the changed drug that can neither be returned to the manufacturer nor given to patients.

These problems notwithstanding, another official familiar with the drug supply matters told this newspaper on condition of anonymity in order not to upend relations with development partners that the bulk of expired drugs in health facilities in the country are from third parties, euphemism for donors who dump medicines and supplies, especially during humanitarian crisis, even when there is no local demand.

"In such cases, individuals receiving the donation must carefully scrutinise the expiry dates on the drugs and supplies. Otherwise, the free things will become expensive when they expire and you have to spend money to transport and destroy them," the official said.

Expired drugs or drug stock-outs present the same problem: no medicines for a patient at the time it is required.

Lack of drugs at public health facilities, according to health workers, erodes citizens' confidence in modern healthcare delivery.

"Presence of medicines is what builds the trust lest they go for alternative methods," Dr Oria recommends.

Some turn to unregulated traditional healers and, in worse cases, illegally operating witchdoctors.

Drug wastage, whereby a patient is given more drugs than is required to treat a disease, and improper procurement, where a required drug misses on requisition, continues to sully efforts to reform drug supplies.

NMS is not entirely blameless. Some staff and outsiders familiar with its operations told this newspaper that the entity sometimes procures medicines that have one remaining shelf life year and supply to health centres stocks left with six months to expire.

The presumption, one official said, is that a recipient health unit would have exhausted the drugs by the next replenishment delivery, two months later. Sometimes they don't, resulting in a pile up of unused medicines.

Budget issues

Experts say the efficacy and safety of the medicines and medical supplies, including whether they expire unused or are lacking, depends on shelf-life, consumption rate, storage capacity of recipient health institutions.

A senior government official cited a mismatch between growing population and rather stagnated budget allocation as one making the sector crisis worse.

For instance, Uganda has never once allocated 15 per cent of its national budget to health as it committed to do, just like other African countries, during the April 2001 Declaration on Health. Yet the population is knocking the 40 million people threshold.

The Health Ministry in results of a National Health Account, a survey it conducts to trace government financing to the sector, found that the central government spends about Shs3,000 per month on the health of each citizen.

Put another way, development partners, particularly the United States, bankroll the largest portion of the health budget.

Intervention

Whereas a pathway for health units to transfer surplus drugs to facilities in need is a relief, and reduces drugs expiry while preventing stock-outs, local capacity for compliance with strict standards is still a hurdle.

The problem is being partly resolved through a public-private partnership. And the training, with a curriculum developed by the School of Pharmacy at Makerere University College of Health Sciences, targets to empower health workers to better manage drugs redistribution outside NMS networks. Such transfers of medicines require the approval of the district health officer. The training on drug management and re-allocation is being conducted through a partnership between Management Sciences of Health (MSH), a global non-profit organisation, the Health ministry and local government.

Mr Martin Oteba, the deputy Chief of Party for MSH, said: "We are training health officials in the transfer of drugs and the selection of these officials is done by the DHO's office. We have trained 450 people so far."

The curriculum is being integrated in mainstream medical training to ensure graduating health professionals are skilled to manage the drugs and medical supplies chain better.

According to Dr Oria, the programme was mooted as a stop-gap measure to address the unmet demand for trained pharmacists. Whereas it is internationally recommended that there should be one pharmacist serving alongside every four doctors, there is one average one pharmacist for every 40 doctors. in Uganda.

The outcome: some doctors prescribe drugs while unqualified persons man pharmacies where desperate patients buy medicines over the counter, sometimes in quantities and types more than is required to cure a disease.

"With such understaffing, very many things are bound to go wrong in the health sector," says Dr Sam Opio, the executive secretary of Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU).

He added: "Private and public health facilities use the same system for procuring drugs. Why is it that the issue of stock-outs and expiry are prevalent in public facilities? The [solution] lies [in the government] employing enough qualified personnel to manage the system."

The more dominant thought in management of the country's healthcare has been a shift from curative to health promotion and disease prevention.

The conversation has become louder, and gained a political currency, after President Museveni mid this year launched the National Physical Exercise Day to be observed on annual basis.

National Medical Stores General Manager, Mr Moses Kamabare, said Ugandans must embrace the campaign because, "in the long run, money will be saved and appropriated to purchase other drugs that are otherwise in fewer quantities at the moment or unavailable."