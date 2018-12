Johannesburg — The 2018 MTV Video Vanguard recipient Jennifer Lopez has shattered records and got the world talking for decades.

To honour the entertainment icon MTV is screening Jennifer Lopez: The Ride on Friday, 21 December.

The doccie will focus on J. Lo's journey building a career and a brand.

Tune into Jennifer Lopez: The Ride when it airs on MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Friday, 21 December at 22:30.

Source: Supplied