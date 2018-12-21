South Africa: Bavuma, De Bruyn On Track for Boxing Day Test

Cape Town — Batsmen Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn are both on track to be fit and available for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Both players have been rested from this week's 4-Day Franchise Series action with niggles, and there were concerns earlier in the week that Bavuma's hamstring strain was worse than initially feared.

The good news, though, is that a scan has revealed no damage to the hamstring and the Proteas medical team says he will be good to go by Boxing Day.

Bavuma was actually set to play for the CSA Invitation XI in the ongoing warm-up match against Pakistan in Benoni, but he has instead been undergoing rehab to his injury.

De Bruyn is in a similar boat.

He has been struggling with a lower back strain, but has also been cleared for Boxing Day.

Both players are training at "full tilt" according to CSA selection convenor Linda Zondi , and they will continue to do so throughout the weekend under the guidance of head coach Ottis Gibson.

This series is an important one for both players, with De Bruyn looking to establish himself in this Test side while Bavuma will want to solidify his position as a senior member.

The Proteas, for the first time in a while on the Test stage, are having their depth tested, particularly in the fast bowling department.

With Lungi Ngidi out until February with an injured knee and Vernon Philander ruled out of the first Test with a fractured thumb, Duane Olivier will get an opportunity at Centurion.

He will bowl alongside Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, but should Gibson and skipper Faf du Plessis want to go in with four seamers, then they will have to bring in reinforcements from outside the squad.

Speaking to Sport24 on Friday, Zondi said that there was a "back-up plan" for Philander, suggesting that his replacement in the squad will be named in the coming days.

"It is someone we have been looking at for a while," Zondi said.

While Philander is naturally one of the best seam bowlers in Test cricket, his ability with the bat down the order also makes him a difficult man to replace.

According to Zondi, batting ability would not be part of the criteria for whoever replaces Philander.

"He is such an important player for us and someone who is crucial to the balance of our team," Zondo said.

"He is so difficult to replace so I don't think we need to try and find a like-for-like replacement ... I think we can go with an out-and-out bowler."

A look through the team sheets in the ongoing domestic fixtures suggests that Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks are next in line from a purely fast bowling point of view, while Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo are options as allrounders.

