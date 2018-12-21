20 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Assistant Undersecretary Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs Elham Mahmoud met on Thursday with Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan Bassam Mohamed Mubarak and affirmed strength of Sudanese-Kuwaiti relations.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further.

The Assistant Undersecretary commended Kuwait' supportive stance to Sudan and called for coordination at all international and regional forums.

The audience also indicated to necessity of exchange of official visits at all levels.

