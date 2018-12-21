South Africa: Kwamahlobo Festive Games in Full Swing

The annual KwaMahlobo Festive Games are in full swing as teams try to outdo each other in search of gold medals and a whopping 120-thousand rand for the winners. The Games kicked of on Wednesday, 19 December and will conclude on 5 January 2019. Established 22 years ago with just four teams, the Games have grown tremendously with crowds increasing every year - making this tournament one of the premier events in the festive period. There are now 40 teams taking part in the competition. Here are results from Day 2, and the fixtures for Day 3 - the matches are played in Meadowlands Zone 10 in Soweto.
2018/19 KWAMAHLOBO FESTIVE GAMES
DAY 2 RESULTS
Galticos 3 2 Ngwato All Stars
Lighting 3 2 Mzimhlophe Porto
Umswenko 1 2 Soweto Super United
Sour Eleven 2 0 Gama United.
Tshepisong All Stars 2 3 A to Z
Boys United 1 1 Doornkop Students
Sugar Black Heroes 0 2 Izinja zeGame
DAY 3 FIXTURES - Friday, 21 December 2018
Vilakazi Football Academy vs Peace Makers 08h00
Meadowlands Rangers vs LNB Tax 09h20
Meadowlands Lever Pool vs Shake It Everyday 10h40
Bramfisher City vs Amajananda 12h00
Meadowlands Harmony vs Ngulube FC 13h20
Overbility Academy vs Mogale City 14h00
Meadowlands Black Rangers vs Snake Park Chillers 16h00
