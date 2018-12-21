South Africa: Kwamahlobo Festive Games in Full Swing

The annual KwaMahlobo Festive Games are in full swing as teams try to outdo each other in search of gold medals and a whopping 120-thousand rand for the winners. The Games kicked of on Wednesday, 19 December and will conclude on 5 January 2019. Established 22 years ago with just four teams, the Games have grown tremendously with crowds increasing every year - making this tournament one of the premier events in the festive period. There are now 40 teams taking part in the competition. Here are results from Day 2, and the fixtures for Day 3 - the matches are played in Meadowlands Zone 10 in Soweto.

2018/19 KWAMAHLOBO FESTIVE GAMES

DAY 2 RESULTS

Galticos 3 2 Ngwato All Stars

Lighting 3 2 Mzimhlophe Porto

Umswenko 1 2 Soweto Super United

Sour Eleven 2 0 Gama United.

Tshepisong All Stars 2 3 A to Z

Boys United 1 1 Doornkop Students

Sugar Black Heroes 0 2 Izinja zeGame

DAY 3 FIXTURES - Friday, 21 December 2018

Vilakazi Football Academy vs Peace Makers 08h00

Meadowlands Rangers vs LNB Tax 09h20

Meadowlands Lever Pool vs Shake It Everyday 10h40

Bramfisher City vs Amajananda 12h00

Meadowlands Harmony vs Ngulube FC 13h20

Overbility Academy vs Mogale City 14h00

Meadowlands Black Rangers vs Snake Park Chillers 16h00

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)