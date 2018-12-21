Angola: Former Combatants Minister Reiterates Support to Agricultural Cooperatives

Lubango — The Ministry of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland intends to support the 311 agricultural associations and cooperatives nationwide to improve output and people's staple diet.

This was announced to ANGOP last Thursday in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, by the incumbent minister, João Ernesto dos Santos, following the delivery of agricultural tools to a local association.

The minister, who did not disclose the kind of support the associations and cooperatives will have, said the beneficiaries will attend in the first place a resources' management seminar, so as to enable them to contribute to the country's economy diversification.

In the meantime, added the official, the National Development Plan 2018/2022 embodies the creation of conditions to improve the quality of life of the assisted people.

The minster also urged provincial governors to create strategies to aid former combatants, ex-military people living with disability, orphans and widows so as to prevent them from begging in the streets.