Namibia: N$400 000 Mealie-Meal Up in Flames

A TRUCK and its cargo of mealie-meal worth N$400 000 burnt to ashes near Usakos yesterday.

According to an incident report from Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the accident happened at 05h00 about 20 kilometres from Usakos towards the coast.

The Volvo truck belonging to Otjiwarongo Breakdown Services was on its way to Walvis Bay to deliver the food.

The right front tyre reportedly burst, causing the driver to struggle to bring the truck to stop for about 300 metres.

"The same tyre caught fire, which spread to the whole truck. The driver escaped unharmed, but the truck was destroyed," said Iikuyu.

Otjiwarongo Breakdown Services owner Renier la Kock was at the Usakos police station when The Namibian contacted him.

He said he was shocked by what had happened as brand new tyres had been fitted to the truck recently, and so he could not understand how this could have happened. His business has been involved in transporting cargo between Windhoek and Usakos for several years.

According to him, while travelling between Omaruru and Karibib, he picked up several cargo trailer belts and their ratchets, and also noticed another truck's tyre that burst just before coming into Usakos yesterday morning.

"Something is damaging the tyres along the way. There is a lot of debris on the roads," he said. "We are happy the driver is okay."

The Namibian has published stories of damaged roads that are littered with potholes as well as broken reflectors and other materials that could damage tyres.