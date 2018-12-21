Namibia: Shangula Sworn in As MP

Photo: allafrica

Namibian Health Minister Dr Bernard Haufika.

KALUMBI Shangula was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly yesterday.

Shangula, who replaces Bernard Haufiku as health minister, was sworn in by Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts. He took his oath of office at State House thereafter.

President Hage Geingob recalled Haufiku on Wednesday, which also means he ceases being a member of the National Assembly by virtue of his presidential appointment to the NA.

He will now serve as the special adviser for health and social services in the Office of the Vice President.

A statement issued by State House on Wednesday said Haufiku's reassignment was in accordance with the powers vested in Geingob by the Namibian Constitution.

Shangula served as permanent secretary of the ministries of health and of environment. He was the assistant pro vice chancellor at the University of Namibia's Hage Geingob campus (School of Medicine) before being appointed minister of health.

- Nampa