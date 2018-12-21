Namibia: Minister Calls for Talks Before Demos

HEALTH minister Bernard Haufiku says people should consider engaging government officers before embarking on demonstrations demanding for jobs.

Haufiku made these remarks during the handover of health equipment from various organisations in Windhoek yesterday.

"The ministry is under instructions to never turn on any member of the public who wants to engage us, to seek understanding on issues pertaining to health especially contemporary issues. We have done that with a lot of people.

"I would rather engage a person knocking at my door wanting clarity rather than the ones who are throwing their attention to the media," Haufiku said.

The minister was referring to a peaceful demonstration by pharmacy assistant graduates from the Namibia Health Training Centre in Windhoek on Friday who were demanding government jobs.

"We do not want people to insult our professional workers. One of the pamphlets I've seen is telling us that 'nurses are not able to dispense' that is an insult to our many nurses from whom many of us have learned medicine," Haufiku said.

He added that the ministry has a hard time recruiting due to financial problems, and meeting the demands by the pharmacy students in February 2019 will be impossible.

At the same occasion, the World Health Organisation (WHO), through the Programme for Accelerating the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality, donated assets valued at more than N$500 000 to the ministry.

The programme was a partnership between the health ministry, European Union and WHO that was launched in 2013 with a budget of 10 million euros to accelerate and improve maternal and child health.

WHO country representative Charles Sagoe-Moses handed over the donation which includes a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, four laptop computers and one LG television set, to the ministry.

"Although the project has come to an end, the mark it has left in terms of infrastructure, equipment and the capacity of the health providers will continue to sustain the national efforts in improving the lives of the mothers and children in Namibia," Sagoe-Moses said. A Chinese-owned company Namax Pharmaceutical also donated 8 000 hepatitis E test kits and reagent valued at N$200 000 to the health ministry yesterday.

Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said the test kits which perform rapid on-site tests within10 minutes are certified by the EU and were fully compliant with the medical standards of Namibia.

Haufiku said despite many achievements, a lot still needs to be done through collaborations and support from partnerships.

He urged the public to take responsibility of their health, especially during the festive season by exercising basic hygiene and sanitation practices at gatherings and occasions.

The country stands at 4 009 cumulative hepatitis E cases since the outbreak last year.