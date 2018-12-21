Sudan: Statement By Government Official Spokesman About Demonstrations

Khartoum — The Government has affirmed that police forces handled Wednesday and Thursday demonstrations in the country in a civilian way for citizens were practicing right guaranteed by the constitution and that the government is aware of the crisis and embarking on solving it.

The Government Official Spokesman and Minister of Information , Communications and Information Technology, Bushara Guma'a Aro said in a statement he issued Thursday that the demonstrations were run off the track and transformed by act of hidden persons into sabotage which targeted institutions, and public and private utilities by vandalizing and setting fire , and attacking some police stations.

The statement added that some political circles have attempted to exploit the situations to undermine security and stability to achieve some political agenda , a matter which was made clear in leaflets they published.

It said damage , attacking properties , inciting horror and chaos is unacceptable , ridiculous and illegal , indicating that the government would not tolerate sabotage and would not play at curbing any disorder or violation of the law.

The statement pointed out that despite residues of the economic blockage and its impact on the Sudanese economy and provision of some commodities and basic services, the government has been exerting considerable efforts on provision of goods and basic and necessary services.