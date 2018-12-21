Algeria, China Mark 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Algiers — Algeria and China celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties on Wednesday, as the North African nation issued a new postal stamp to mark this event.

Algerian Foreign Minister, Abdelkader Messahel, and newly Chinese Ambassador to Algeria, Li Lianhe, addressed at the ceremony organized by Algerian Foreign Ministry in the International Conferences Center in Algiers.

Messahel hailed in his speech "the vital contribution that China has brought to the Algerian revolution (1954-1962) to help it regain its independence."

"The unwavering support of China continued as it was the first country to recognize the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic (GPRA) a few weeks after its proclamation in Sept. 1958," he added.

Messahel further recalled that "a year after the independence of Algeria, China responded to the call of Algeria while rushing medical mission."

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said that he is proud to attend the ceremony after being appointed in his new post last week.

"This ceremony celebrates the strong and deep relationship between our two countries, and I'm honoured to attend it, given that it is the first event for me here in Algeria since taking my duties as ambassador of China," said Li.

The Chinese diplomat further recalled the role played by Algeria to help China to retrieve its legitimate seat both at the UN General Assembly and the Security Council in 1971.

He concluded that "these strong bilateral relations have been founded by the old generation, as they grew up to reach the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is a great achievement in the process of fruitful progress of bilateral ties."

Finally, the ceremony concluded with revealing a postage stamp issued by Algerie Post to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between Algiers and Beijing.

The stamp was crafted by Algerian artist Al Mechta, which portrayed the massive contribution of Chinese workers in the development of Algeria.

China is Algeria's largest trade supplier for the fifth year in a row. In 2017, China's exports to Algeria were 8.3 billion U.S. dollars, representing 18.1 percent of the North African total imports.

Beijing and Algiers have raised their bilateral relations to a highest level, while signing in Feb. 2014 the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Algeria also joined the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China, which will contribute in boosting bilateral trade exchange to record levels, said experts.

- Xinhua