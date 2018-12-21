South Africa: Search for Missing Delft Girl Continues

Intensive searches by police, a dog unit and community organisations have not yielded any success as efforts to find missing Delft girl Linathi Titshala, 9, continue, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Linathi went missing on Sunday morning and was last seen in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha, at about 10:00.

She also answers to Nomnqindi.

She is understood to have been on her way from her grandmother's house to her mother's home in Cork Tree Street, only three doors away.

"The search is ongoing, and we request the community to get involved in finding this child," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

Linathi was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top with laces at the back and black slippers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer, Detective Constable Nomabandla Kolweni, on 084 498 0696 or Delft police on 021 954 9000.

