20 December 2018

Gambian Politics On the Balance

Political personalities are either emerging or re-emerging. Positions are either being reinforced or changing. Strategies and tactics of diverse nature are being hatched.

What the future holds may be clear to few but uncertain to many. Congresses are being held to prepare the ground for a new political dispensation.

The people are observing. They are the final decision makers. They are the ones who make political parties and leaders relevant and influential or unnoticeable. The search lights are on. The eyes of the people are moving to capture the drama that is unfolding before our very eyes. Sooner or later they will have to take sides and put the nation under the charge of a group of people associated with a political party.

What does the future hold for the Gambian people? Time will tell.

