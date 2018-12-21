Tanzania: Simba, Mtibwa Save Us From Humiliation

IT'S a tough but very possible mission for the Tanzanian envoys in the CAF tournaments, Simba and Mtibwa Sugar who host Nkana and KCCA respectively in Dar es Salaam this weekend. With most Tanzanians rallying behind them, both teams face an uphill task in their return leg matches of CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively after losing their away matches in Kitwe, Zambia and Kampala, Uganda last week.

Simba who lost 2-1 to Nkana in Kitwe, can advance to the group stage if they win at least 1-0, something we see as very achievable. Opposed to that situation, the other envoy, Mtibwa Sugar, seems to be in a tighter situation after suffering a 3-0 loss to KCCA in Kampala; hence they must score four goals to advance.

Flag bearers must use whatever they have to get positive results and achieve their desired goals, since the continental level tournaments can be a platform to show their quality, market their skills and their teams. All of them very crucial in a modern and business oriented football.

We urge our teams and players to take their matches seriously as their opponents are also seeking the same treasure.

For Simba and Mtibwa who missed the continental level championships for many years, playing in the CAF level championship is not only commendable, but a giant step that heightens the status of players, teams and the country's level of football.

The CAF Champions League is tough and highly competitive and the match results will be an indication of where we stand in terms of continental standards, and when we fail, we know we ought to raise the quality of our local game.

When we succeed, as was the case with Simba in 1994 when they reached the final of Cup Winners Cup only to lose to Stella Abidjan and, when they reached the semi-finals Club Championship in 1974, we know that our standards are also on top with the very best in the continent.

And, more than just looking for the barometer to gauge where we stand. Both the Champions League and the Confederations Cup also provides a stage where the country's flag can be flown very high if our representatives do very well.

What we can urge Simba and Mtibwa Sugar is to adequately drill their players physically and psychologically while we Tanzanians promise to rally behind them in both their home and away matches.