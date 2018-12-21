Namibia: Year Brings Great Achievements for D-Naff

D-Naff, real name Naftalie Shigwedha Amukwelele is a former street gangster turned multiple award winning gospel rapper known as D-Naff, who sings inspirational gospel classics. To date, D-Naff is a motivational and inspirational speaker and born again musician who owns his music label D-Naff Entertainment that signed his wife Lady Dyna and saw former pop singer Lady May Africa joining the label.

2018 was... . It was a year of great achievements and growth for the company. It was also a year where challenges were met an eliminated.

2019 will be.... The year of taking over and setting the pace. The Snake of Moses will swallow up the snakes of Pharao.

What gospel song narrates your mood right now?....Let is shine by Lady May ft. D-Naff.

What was your favourite gift this year?.... Musical maturity and financial stability.

Curse for 2018?....Not being able to record two of my other artists' albums. Christmas and Steven Side.

Pick three Namibians and play kiss, marry, avoid:

Kiss: Lady Dyna

Marry: Dainess

Avoid: None

Message of season's greetings? As you celebrate the birth of the Messiah, do not forget to invite Him to His own party. He is the reason for the season.