Nigeria: Toyin Abraham, Others Star in 'Two Weeks in Lagos'

Lagos — Nollywood Star actress, Toyin Abraham, popularly known as Toyin Aimahku, alongside Beverly Naya, among other thespians have starred in a yet-to-be released movie, Two weeks in Lagos.

Written and owned by the Canadian-based filmmaker, Kathryn Fasega, Two weeks in Lagos is described as "an unusual love story in Lagos that is also driven by faith".

At a briefing in Lagos to herald the release of the film, Fasega said Two weeks in Lagos is currently in production, the cast and crew were most excited to share its flavours with the viewing public as it would give the idea of what to expect when the film is eventually released.

The film is slated for release in 2019.

"Two Weeks in Lagos is an enthralling and stereotype-changing love story which is also faith-based. It's a story of a young couple that meet and go through a lot of challenges in an evolving society," Fasega.

For Toyin Abraham, Two it is the first faith-based film she has partaken in and it has been a great experience. "The characters have been amazing and it has been fun all the way, the director is very calm and flows with everybody. I love the story, simple and nice," she said.

Beverly Naya who also starred said, "I love the simplicity of the story and I found that it was really touching."

Other cast include Joke Silva and Jide Kosoko.