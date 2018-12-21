Liberia: Mlma 2018 - What to Expect At the Biggest Awards Night for Liberian Music

The 6th annual MTN Liberia Music Awards (formerly Liberia Music Awards) is just around the corner, Saturday, December 22, 2018, to be precise and rehearsals are already underway for performing artists.

Ticket prices for the event, which will be held at the Centennial Pavilion, will range from US$15 to US$25 for a regular and VIP seats at the iconic Pavilion on Ashmun Street.

Here's what to expect:

Home-Based Artistes Dominate MLMA

Unlike previous award nights, this year's awards categories are dominated by home-based artistes instead of foreign-based Liberian artistes, with CIC and Stunna leading the nomination.

The home-based artistes are dominating in top four categories, including albums and songs of the year.

Newcomers Jaredo and Cjay have a strong presence in the Afro-pop Artist of the Year and Songs of the Year categories -- an unusual feat for any upcoming artistes to achieve.

New Artist of the year category (source: MLMA Facebook page)

Who all are performing?

This year's MLMA awards will witness performances from CIC, Eric Geso, DenG, Davero, Jaredo and lots more, including Kuami Eugene, Ghana's 2018 most popular fast-rising artist.

The organizing committee of the MLMA has also revealed that several artistes will team up for duets and which will include Jaredo and Kuami Eugene.

Although not confirmed yet, it is believed that CIC and Jaredo will also do a joint live stage performance as well.

Who will present the awards?

This year's presenters are set to include Erica Davies, Henry Costa, Fidel Saydee, Prakash Bestman, Lonestar Cell MTN Liberia CEO Uchenna Ofodile, and Vero Dennis.

Others are veteran radio personality Chris Wolo, Milton Klechee, Annie Parker and Ibrahim Daraime of MTN.

Who Might Walk Away with Most Awards?

It is difficult to tell for now, but from the look of things, Bucky Raw, who is widely expected to win the MTN People's Choice Awards, might walk away with more prizes, including the coveted album of the year prize, for his Country Soda II (CS2) album.

His CS2 album broke the record for being the first Liberian artiste album to top iTunes World Music Albums chart and Amazon Best Seller in the International category respectively.

Other expected big winners of the night might include Stunna, Jaredo or Cjay, who are all battling for the Songs of the Year, and Afropop Songs of the Year categories.

Currently, the three singers have the most popular Afropop songs in the country, which has stayed on the chart for more than six months. Other possible big winners on Saturday could be CIC and Christoph.