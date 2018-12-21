21 December 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Morgan Heritage Promises Explosive Gig

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kundai Marunya

International reggae band Morgan Heritage has promised to dose local fans with great music and fun at their second Harare show this weekend.

Dubbed the "Second Coming", the show is the second in Harare for both the award-winning Jamaican band and reggae crooner Lutan Fyah.

Morgan Heritage spokesperson said he appreciates how reggae music lovers are supporting the genre in Zimbabwe.

"We are happy to be back to Zimbabwe. Africa is our home and this tour is for our brothers and sisters. We promise the best," he said.

Lutan Fyah arrived in the country on Wednesday while Morgan Heritage jetted in yesterday.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe in 2018... The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

THE year 2018 is coming to a close; it was a year of political intrigue, economic turmoil and endless drama. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.