Tanzania: Keep Sports Arenas Safe for Safety of Athletes

WHENEVER I try to compare the standard of most football grounds used in the Premier and first division leagues with the ones in other countries, I ask myself, do we see the difference? While football pitches of many countries are of excellent condition, most of our stadiums have tiny hills and bumps which make the pitch look like corrugated iron sheets and not suitable for even staging bull fighting, donkey race or chicken chasing competitions.

Many countries have well trained and specialised pitch maintenance experts and field assistants, but I don't think we have these people in our country, and yet we seem not to bother at all. In other words, we are satisfied with the standard of our football grounds.

I always hear reports of training seminars for coaches, soccer administrators, referees and sports medicine officials, but I am yet to see ones on soccer field maintenance and management. If they are there, then they are being held under the tartan track.

One can only expect attractive football if the turf is good and not rough or resembling a desert. When the field is poor, the whole game loses taste. Bad ball response disrupts players' efforts to execute passes or dribble the ball, the game slows to a crawl as miss-kicked balls constantly fly over the touch lines, and the score is sometimes determined when the ball bounces in front of the goal.

An effective field management takes careful and regular inspection of the fields.I am not sure if those in charge of maintaining our soccer pitches know the "nutrient values" of the soil in their stadiums, which and how much fertilizer can be used -or the right height of the grass.

When you look closely at the areas in front of the goals of most of our pitches, they have pit holes and there is no grass, only dust. Nowadays we see the grass on the football field in many countries alternating from dark green to green. The other day I was surprised when one sport writer asked me why we have this scenario.

To the best of my knowledge, as explained by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in its guidelines of preparing a soccer pitch, this arrangement helps the linesman and those monitoring the game on screen to judge off-sides more effectively.

This is because alternate bands of light and dark grass help create lines which act as reference for the linesman and the spectator. Of course this pattern also makes the ground look attractive. Players always look for a mythical perfect soccer field that is smooth, flat, dense and green.

With a perfect profile and grass mowed short, it plays fast, gives perfect bounces, and is easy for them to pass the ball to a colleague. I strongly feel that it is high time we pay serious attention on proper up keep of our soccer pitches, starting with those in schools.

Stadium managers should be made to realize that when it comes to keeping athletes safe, they should bear responsibility as a result of the state of the ground and its surroundings. They must always take precautions to reduce risk of injuries and tragedies.

We should seek help to draw guidelines on how best our stadium managers and their field assistants can maintain the pitches to acceptable standards not only to attract the spectators but to also ensure smooth movement of the ball.

At the same time we should provide regular training to all those responsible of looking after our stadiums the way we do to coaches, referees, sport doctors, nurses and sport writers.

But what is more important is to ensure the safety of our local and visiting players as well as the spectators.

We must take the right steps now. Its better late than never.