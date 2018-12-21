Zimbabwe: ED Talks Tough On Corruption in the Mining Sector

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for transparency in the mining sector threatening that his administration will not condone any acts of corruption or misappropriation of national resources.

Addressing stakeholders during the commissioning of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) crushing plant in Chiadzwa yesterday, Mnangagwa said those caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with severely.

"Transparency, accountability, honesty and integrity are indispensable values for stakeholders in the diamond sector. I am fully aware of the immense susceptibility to theft and corruption by those in the industry.

"The Second Republic will not brook or condone any acts of corruption or misappropriation of resources that should benefit all the people of our country. We are the more wiser now and perpetrators will be dealt with severely," he said.

Meanwhile Mnangagwa congratulated the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) for launching cattle breeding programme and opening a science and computer laboratory at Gandauta Secondary School in Chiadzwa, Manicaland Province.

"l would like to congratulate the works being done by the ZCDC,we have seen their role in rehabilitating and upgrading schools in Marange and also the introduction of Science laboratories and computer rooms again l say congratulations for bringing Science to to rural areas and this is what should be done.

"Its not only that, of cause with the support of Zimbabwe Agricultural Society,they are trying their best in improving the livestock in communal lands led by Dr Masuka whom l saw around.

"Of cause we have seen an example here but Dr Masuka informed me that its being done across the country which is very good.

"I am excited that this event marks a welcome turn of fortunes for the diamond industry in Zimbabwe. It is a sign of reassurance that the investment the Government made is creating the desired capacity to unlock maximum diamond value and its contribution to the socio-economic development of our great country.

"In line with the national vision of increasing production across all sectors, I am advised that ZCDC has a vision to be among the top five producers of rough diamonds in the world in the next five years, with annual production of around 10 million carats. Thus the commissioning of this conglomerate crushing plant, with a capacity to produce around 650 000 carats per month at full capacity, augurs well with this vision,"added Mnangagwa.