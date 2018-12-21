Algeria: Exporting Has Become Culture Among Algerian Entrepreneurs

Algiers — Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia welcomed Thursday the fact that more Algerian operators are accessing foreign markets, considering that export has become "a culture" among the Algerian entrepreneurs.

In a statement to the press at the opening of the 27th Algerian Production Fair at the Exhibition Centre in Algiers, Ouyahia said that this event is "an opportunity to extend to Algerian public and private companies all our congratulations, and an invitation to the Algerian citizens to ponder over the national market, rich with its quality local products."

In this regard, he stressed that this Fair has shown that "exporting has become today a culture among the Algerian entrepreneurs, both public and private."

It is with this initiative that "the country's development will take place. The development will not happen overnight, but progressively and thanks to stability, that is why we pray The Almighty that this gain will prevail."

See also: Ouyahia inaugurates 27th Algerian production fair

During his visit to the Fair's different stands, Ouyahia met with several operators who raised significantly their export activities, like the industrial cement group "GICA" which succeeded in 2018 in exporting 270,000 tonnes, and plans to reach 1,7 million tonnes in 2019.

He also visited the stand of the electronic industries group "Condor" which exported in 2018, to eight countries, about USD52 million and will increase its export turnover by 25% by 2022.

In this regard, Ouyahia underlined his government's willingness to address any obstacles hindering the exportation of national operators' products, notably tax and customs systems.

See also: Roadmap defining main lines of national export strategy

Calling on the banks to follow this dynamic, Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of the Foreign Bank of Algeria (BEA) to open subsidiaries in France in 2019.

At the pavilion of military industries, Ouyahia insisted on the need to open up to the civilian market to meet the needs in different sectors, like public works and local authorities, notably school transport.

Concerning the agricultural sector, Prime Minister urged the farmers to adopt private cooperative system to strengthen the exportation of their products, notably vegetables and fruits and to collaborate with operators working in the food-processing industry, praising the "qualitative leap" made by the sector in the past few years.

He also called them to make further efforts to meet the local demand in terms of cereals, milk and meat.