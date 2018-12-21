Namibia: Skeleton Coast Ranked 9th Out of 50 Best African Beaches - Travel Experts Praise Its Allure and Remoteness

Flight Network, with the help of over 1200 travel journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies, has ranked Namibia's Skeleton Coast at number 9 on their list of '50 best beaches in Africa.'

The travel website compiled the list by pooling the wisdom of over 1200 experts who live and breathe travel. The diverse and informative list gives travellers the inside track on the most magical and remote shores in the diverse African continent, where velvety sand, sparkling waters, and vibrant sea life unite.

The Skeleton Coast is the northern part of the Atlantic coast of Namibia and south of Angola from the Kunene River southwards to the Swakop River. The 976-mile stretch of coastline is considered wildly treacherous in some areas due to its rocky shallows and an enveloping fog that drifts in during the night, especially in winter.

The travel writers scored the Skeleton Coast 10 out of 10 for its 'sheer untouched beauty; 8 out 10 for 'remoteness' and 7 out of 10 for its 'sand and water quality.'

"Explore skeletons of shipwrecks resting on the sand and keep your feet about you when climbing the rocks, you just might get caught in a foggy haze. Skeleton Beach is unlike anything I have ever seen, it is a bucket list item I did not know I had," Joe Potoczak, Contributor at Canoe & Kayak said while talking about the beach.

To see the rest of Flight Nework's list, visit https://goo.gl/jMnf8R