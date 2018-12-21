Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai Memorial Set for 14 February - Family

THE memorial service for founding Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Morgan Tsvangirai's will be held on 14 February next year at his Buhera rural home, the family has revealed.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at Tsvangirai's Strathaven house in Harare, brother Manase Tsvangirai said that they had seen it fit to inform the nation about their preparations because (Tsvangirai) is a national icon.

"We have been seeing on social media that there has been a lot of correspondence which has been false in terms of the memorial service for the late Morgan Richard Tsvangirai the former prime minister of the republic of Zimbabwe and president of the MDC," said Manase.

"The provisional plan is to hold the memorial on the anniversary of his death, 14 February 2019 in Buhera, Humanikwa village.

"Morgan was a man of the people, he had the people at heart... after winning the election in 2008 and being rigged he said that because of the nation, the people I will forego this."

Manase added that the family had set up a preliminary committee chaired by Ian Makone, an MDC councillor, to spearhead preparations for the event.

"We have not only communicated with the MDC party but also with government, we are also in the process of communicating with other parties."

Tsvangirai's succumbed to a long battle with colon cancer in a tragedy that rocked the country's main opposition party.

He was given a state assisted funeral in an unprecedented government overture towards a rival of the ruling Zanu PF party.