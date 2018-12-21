Ghana: Veep Urges Ambassadors to Project Ghana's Positive Transformation Abroad

press release

Ghana's Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been urged to complement government's efforts to transform the nation by projecting the positive changes that have taken place over the last two years in their respective countries of accreditation.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the call when he delivered an address at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Review of Heads of Ghana's Foreign Missions Conference at Peduase in the Eastern Region, on Thursday.

The Conference was under the theme "Leveraging Ghana's Foreign Policy for National Development."

The Heads of Mission were taken through pertinent national issues such as the current economic and social developments in the country, national development agenda and government's achievements in all pertinent sections of the Ghanaian economy by resource persons including Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Planning Minister, Prof George Gyan-Baffuor.

The diplomats also interacted with Regional Ministers to understand the opportunities that exist in the regions to enable them promote their investment potentials to prospective investors and other economic actors in their host countries.

Vice President Bawumia outlined some programmes being implemented by the government over the past 23 months, including the Free Senior High School, Restoration of Nursing and Teacher Trainee allowances, Digital Property Addressing System, National Identity Card, and the digitisation of many sectors of the economy.

Vice President Bawumia urged the Heads of Mission to educate Ghanaian citizens abroad on the strides being made at home in order to get them to lend their support towards successful implementation.

"I believe that you have had a fruitful conference and that useful conclusions have been drawn which will help us move our country forward and enhance our international efforts for the benefits of our dear country and its citizens.

"I wish to reiterate an important point eloquently made by H.E the President Akufo-Addo in his Keynote address on Monday that your contributions in your respective countries of accreditation, as well as the countries of concurrent accreditation should complement the efforts of the government to transform and develop our beautiful country.

"We are aware of the efforts you are already making in this respect. We commend you for that. But we are not oblivious of the need and urgency to do more if we are to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda," he reiterated.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, urged the Heads of Mission to build and sustain the international goodwill and solidarity enjoyed by Ghana to ensure continued socio-economic progress and enhanced stature on the global stage.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)