21 December 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: German Tourist in Possession of Cannabis Arrested At Goulette Port

Tunis/Tunisia — A German tourist was arrested Thursday afternoon by the customs officers at the Goulette-North port, for possession of 830 grams of cannabis.

Subjected to a meticulous control, the traveller acknowledged the possession of this drug, "with the intention of marketing it to her friends in Tunisia on the occasion of the celebration of the new year," according to a General Directorate of Tunisian Customs press release.

The suspect was transferred to the services of the Customs Investigations Directorate for further investigation.

