Gambia: Stakeholders Welcome Govt's Move to Rescind Tax On Airline Passengers

The Gambia Hotel Association, Tourism & Travel Association and the Ground Tour Operators Association, have welcomed the recent government's decision to rescind the airport security tax imposed on all airline passengers of the Banjul International Airport.

The tax, according to stakeholders, would have devastated the very fragile nature of the tourism sector that is still struggling to recover from the crisis experienced in the recent past such as; the outbreak of Ebola in neighbouring countries and the infamous impasse after the 2016 general elections.

In a media dispatch, the association wishes to reassure government of their commitment to the promotion and development of tourism sector, which is an important tool for the job creation and economic growth.

"We therefore wish to urge government to consider engaging the stakeholders through a well-structured consultative process for effective participation in decision making relevant matters to the industry."