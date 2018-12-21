Gambia: President Jawara to Attend PPP's Next Week Elective Congress

The peoples' Progressive party (PPP) has announced that they will be holding their congress from Friday, 28 to Sunday 30 December, 2018, at the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) hall in Kanifing.

According to the release, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, father of the nation, first Prime Minister and former president of The Gambia will grace the opening ceremony.

In a press released sent to The Point, the party said this will be an elective congress and will be chaired by acting national president Alhagie Yahya Ceesay and assisted by acting secretary general and party leader Omar A Jallow (OJ).

"Each of the 53 constituencies will be represented by 10 delegates comprising of men, women and youth. In addition, all members of the executive and central committees and party militants will attend," the release stated.