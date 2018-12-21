Gambia: Electricity for Kiang, Others

Electricity is one of the most important blessings that science has given to mankind. It has also become a part of modern life and one cannot think of a world without it. It is used for lighting rooms, working fans and domestic appliances like using electric stoves, A/C and more. All these provide comfort to people.

Again, factories, large machines and essential items like food, cloth, paper and many other things are the product of electricity.

In the field of medicines, electricity plays a pivotal role such as X-ray, ECG. Thus, the use of electricity is increasing day by day.

Therefore, the recent disclosure by Dr. Antonio Serifo Embalo, high commissioner of the Council of Ministers of The Gambia River Basin Development Project that construction works for a hydro-electric sub-power station in Soma and Brikama will begin in February 2019. These two sub-power stations are expected to provide electricity in the Jarras, Kiangs and part of Fonis to Brikama.

As he rightly stated, this project lies at the heart of 'our industrialisation' as power is key to development. Giving the importance of energy in our daily live, the move is also part of the five priority programmes of the Gambia's development blueprint (NDP 2018-2021). The Gambia's National Development Blueprint, seeks to transform the country into a highly-tech developed nation in this part of Africa. These development goals are unattainable without effective and efficient nationwide electricity. It is important to state that modern means of transportation and communication have been revolutionised by it. In most developed countries, electric trains and battery cars are quick means of travel.

The project will also build 183 kilometers of transmission lines from Soma (LRR) to Brikama, West Coast Region.

"Electricity can transform people's lives, not just economically but also socially."

Piyush Goyal