Namibia: News Makers Reveal the Best and Worst of 2018

interview

With the year coming to an end, The Namibian interviewed some of the individuals who made news on the social, political and business front to share some of their 2018 highlights and their hopes for 2019.

Julius David, is the founding member of Windhoek Accounting & Taxation, a leading Accounting & Taxation company based in Windhoek. He is also the Managing Partner for Namibia at IBN Business & Immigration Solutions.

2018 taught me THAT HARD WORK PAYS, Namibian entrepreneurs have capacity and ability to sell their products/services beyond the Namibian borders, young aspiring entrepreneurs can break boundaries, we can have our companies listed on the stock exchanges, we can do much bigger things, we can do great things, we are capable, HIGHLY capable!

What important project did you undertake this year that you think made a difference in the lives of Namibians? - We provided employment to over 80 fellow young Namibians at Windhoek Commercial Group (PTY) LTD through our various group of companies and different projects.

What put Namibia in the spotlight this year?

The land expropriation conversation... . whatever approach we use, we need to address the historical social injustice, the pitch needs to be leveled. We are one!!

Best book you read this year?

The Magna Carta of Exponentiality by Vusi Tembekwayo, brilliant read.

What was the top news story of Namibia this year? -

The plundering of SME bank depositor's money... and all the corporate thugs are still roaming the streets freely, what a joke!!

Most overrated thing of 2018? -

The Steinhoff shares

What was the top news story in Africa this year? -

The VBS Mutual bank heist and Steinhoff scandal, man, we walk amongst THIEVES

What was the top international news story this year?

Trump and his shady lawyer.

Who or what was the Namibian newsmaker of the year?

CORRUPTION and INCOMPETENCY in the public sector especially the parastatals, we put up with so much as a country, I hope Leon Jooste will clean up.

Who or what was the African newsmaker of the year?

Markus Jooste, a corporate genius of a thief, he fooled/scammed some of the smartest business personnel in Africa, Europe until he got too greedy and wanted a piece of the big cake that is America. It will go down in history as one of the biggest Accounting frauds in Africa if not the world.

Who or what was the international newsmaker of the year? -

Colin Kaepernick, man, that boy has FORTITUDE!!! But Nike Inc walked away as the biggest winner really, smiling all the way to the bank, their shares reached all-time high right after the Kaepernick Nike ad, they made a wise business move to kneel behind Kapernick! The Nike ad and Kaerpernick kneeling teaches us not to compromise on our VALUES!!

Most shocking news story of the year?

DSTV crying for market shares that Netflix is snatching... DSTV had monopoly for decades, they will be the next Nokia, Blackberry if they don't evolve.

Proudest moment for Namibia this year?

A number of parastals actually paying dividends to the government, we need to do better though, I think Leon Jooste and his team will make things better.

Saddest Namibian reality of 2018?

The Swapo elders shifting the goal posts and tipping the scale to keep young leaders out of power, are we really this self-serving? Shocking! Very sad!!

Quote for the year?

"Amazon is not too big to fail" Jeff Bezos.