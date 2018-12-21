Namibia: News Makers Reveal the Best and Worst of 2018

One of the most outspoken female lawyers in the country, Elize Angula, has had an eventful year. From advocating the rights of Shoprite workers in their case against their employer, to threatening legal action against the government in an attempt to stop it from borrowing N$10 billion from China, Angula did not have a quiet year. Here are this year's best and worst moments according to her:

2018 was...

The year that provoked people to hold the government accountable for the expectations the government created. I wanted the government to inform all Namibians of the true state of the country's economic affairs.

2019 will...

equally be challenging and demanding, unless Namibians are presented with strong definitive plans to resuscitate the economy from ICU.

2018 taught me...

that we are to be blamed for the state of affairs in which we find ourselves as Namibians.

What important project did you undertake this year that you think made a difference in the lives of Namibians?

I actively participated in the call to the public to stand and rise for social justice of the concerned Shoprite workers. I took it upon myself, together with my team, to do whatever was necessary to elevate their plight.

What put Namibia in the spotlight this year?

China's investment in Namibia certainly put us in the spotlight. The N$10 billion loan from China and the lack of transparency and openness surrounding this deal should have us Namibians worried.

Best book you read this year?

"The land is ours" by Tambeka Ngcukaitobi. It placed the historical disposition of the land from the people into perspective.

What was the top news story of Namibia this year?

The 99-year lease of four farms to a foreign national tipped the scale for me. The audacity and clear flagrant disregard of the laws of our country demonstrates the extent to which corruption in this country has become the norm.

Most overrated thing of 2018?

The so-called "year of reckoning" was probably the most overrated thing in 2018. It was reckoning only from a perspective of the expectations created but failed to actually deliver anything concrete.

What was the top news story in Africa this year?

The reports of impeding takeover by China of Zambia's national power company, after Zambia defaulted on its loan repayment, made me realize that we cannot sit and watch how our future generation is robbed of their inheritance.

What was the top international news story this year?

The killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi embassy was extremely disturbing. It demonstrated the real-life risks threatening journalists while doing their work.

Who or what was the Namibian news maker of the year?

Minister Calle Schlletwein made news this year with his inability to articulate the true state of our economy and by his failure to provide tangible solutions that would result in the recovery of our economy.

Who or what was the African news maker of the year?

The president of Angola, Joao Laurenco for his clear commitment to tackle corruption in his country.

Who or what was the international news maker of the year?

Donald Trump still continues to make international news and this is simply because the man is not presidential material. His tweets say it all... ..

Most shocking news story of the year?

The senseless killing of the beautiful nine-year-old Avihe Cheryl Ujaha, and in general, the killing of our women and children.

Proudest moment for Namibia this year?

Namibia certainly looked very proud to chair the SADC regional block, and equally proud to see our first motor assembly plant opening its doors at Walvis Bay.

Saddest Namibian reality of 2018?

The fact that the country is in economic depression without there being any light at the end of the tunnel.