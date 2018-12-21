Namibia: News Makers Reveal the Best and Worst of 2018

Eunice Nghifikwa, founder of Iyaloo Omahangu, is one of the few women who managed to make her business dream a reality this year and her local omahangu/millet flour brand has earned her a place among Namibia's innovative entrepreneurs. Nghifikwa opens up about this year's best and worst moments:

2018 was . . .

a good year.

2019 will be . . .

bigger.

2018 taught me:

to expand my mind and believe in God for bigger things. Whatever you want to do or dream about you can go for it. And as you move, God will steer and provide the resources you need. We are not meant to be stagnant in waiting, you need to have crazy faith and just step out on whatever it is that you want and watch God do the rest.

What important project did you undertake this year that you think made a difference in the lives of Namibians?

None

What put Namibia in the spotlight this year?

The remarks of the minister of land reform Utoni Nujoma that he made during an interview with eNCA regarding allocation of land to poor Namibians.

Best book you read this year?

'The Rise and Reign of Vladimir Putin' by Steven Lee Myers.

What was the top news story of Namibia this year?

Chinese loans.

Most overrated thing of 2018?

Ignorance.

What was the top news story in Africa this year?

Jacob Zuma removed as South African president.

What was the top international news story this year?

Peace agreements between North and South Korea.

Who or what was the Namibian news maker of the year?

The land conference.

Who or what was the African news maker of the year?

Emerson Mnangagwa winning Zimbabwe's presidential elections.

Who or what was the international news maker of the year?

Wedding of prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Most shocking news story of the year?

The brutal killing of little Avihe Ujaha.

Proudest moment for Namibia this year?

President Hage Geingob taking over the chairmanship of SADC.

Saddest Namibian reality of 2018?

Passion killings that still remain high in our country.