Namibia: Our Wish for 2019

A SENSE of relief is palpable as 2018 draws to a close. Surely, 2019 cannot be worse. And we suspect even people, who presided over the 'year of reckoning' by dispensing retribution or making others pay for 'misdeeds', are just as relieved to bid 2018 farewell.

It is also safe to conclude that the 'year of reckoning' backfired on its architects on every front. If there are any humility and appreciation for good judgement, 2019 will be nothing like 2018, 2017 and 2016 or else we are all doomed.

The only reckoning Namibia ought to have faced by now is to accept the morass the country is in and to genuinely, systematically solve its problems.

The challenges are huge and varied. By now the economic crisis Namibia is in has reversed many gains the government liked to boast it made on poverty and inequality. Only those unable to appreciate the difficulties faced by many Namibians in a vulnerable position would argue that the country is in a good state.

Some sources quoted an Unicef report that 150 children under five years died of malnutrition, with 85 000 others afflicted and 24% stunted. Taken in conjunction with the outbreak and continued spread of hepatitis E, these social indicators are concerning amid a depressed economy.

As if that was not enough, the ministry of education announced this week that nearly half of the 45 000 children in Grade 10 have failed. Similar numbers are reported for the final grade of basic schooling in an unbroken trend every year since independence. And that is perhaps the biggest indicator of the dismal state of social and economic welfare in Namibia -- half of the population is not getting better in any significant way when young people are not making progress in education.

One wonders where the solution in education will come from when minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa insist that children, who fail, must stop blaming anyone but their laziness. She says if some pass why can others not.

It is one thing, having a 5-10% failure rate; but half in a long-term trend of nearly 30 years is nothing short of a national disaster that is rooting in the failure of policy and implementation.

What Hanse-Himarwa said this week about children being the ones not coming to the party is similar to other government leaders, notably the president and ministers of energy, finance and trade, who often criticise the private sector for not doing enough to solve joblessness and other economic woes.

Guess what, government policy decisions and actions make or break a country. Our leaders want to have their tentacles in every aspect of the economy and social life. The role of a facilitator is apparently not enough, even when it is clear that with the government dominating the size of the economy by between 55% and 70% it has been disastrous.

If anything, we have one wish for 2019: that government leaders learn to restrict their role to a true enabler who get citizens to take more responsibility and become active.

Among the benefits of being a true enabler, we would most likely see an improved work ethic in the country, good customer relations and solid foundations in education and health. Economists would most probably be able to calculate the reduction in the deadweight loss that is currently experienced by how the government has chosen to unduly dominate the social and economic life of Namibia.

May our readers have their wishes (in the best interest of the country) for the improved year 2019 granted. Please take decisions that keep you, your loved ones and all those in Namibia safe and happy during this festive season.

We wish our readers and audience a very prosperous 2019!