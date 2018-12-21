South Africa: Man Accused of Killing Teen He 'Thought Was Stealing Litchis' Denied Bail

A man accused of killing a teenager he "thought was stealing litchis" from a Mpumalanga farm was on Friday denied bail in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court.

Sarel Du Plessis, a security operations manager, faces charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm after he allegedly opened fire on three teenagers on December 5 at Disa Estate farm, KaMhlushwa.

He has been in custody since last Monday when he handed himself over to the police.

On Friday, bail was denied and the case against him was postponed to January 29 for further investigation.

Anele Ziko, 18, of Langeloop died at a local healthcare facility after being shot in the back.

It was alleged that he, along with his brother and a friend, had been walking past the farm when the attack took place.

Du Plessis allegedly also shot at Ziko's friend, who escaped unscathed, while another teenager was caught and assaulted.

Police said it was alleged that at the time of the incident Du Plessis was under the impression that the three were stealing litchis.

Spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi said Du Plessis, in his affidavit presented during proceedings, indicated he would plead not guilty to all the charges.

Detective Constable Given Nguyuza opposed bail, indicating that Du Plessis might interfere with witnesses and tamper with evidence, Nkosi said.

