Mauritius: Government Committed to Eradicate Poverty, Says Minister Wong

press release

Six families of the district of Savanne received keys to their housing units under the Full Concrete Housing Scheme (FCHS) during a handing over ceremony, held on 19 December 2018, in Rivière du Poste. The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, as well as other eminent personalities were present.

In his address, the Minister reiterated Government's commitment to eradicate poverty in line with its Vision 2030 and Government Programme 2015-2019. The empowerment of vulnerable families remains at the centre of development, he stated. The FCHS, he emphasised, has been set up with the aim of ensuring the social integration of vulnerable groups into mainstream society to enable their socioeconomic empowerment.

According to the Minister, the provision of decent housing is indeed a major step in the fight against poverty as it lays the foundation for the social progress and enhancement of the life chances of poor families as well as widen the circle of opportunities for the whole family. Mr Wong underscored the relentless support of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF), to help advance Government's anti-poverty policy and its aim to provide assistance to the absolute poor in view of enhancing their quality of life and improving their living conditions.

Moreover, the Minister recalled that the FCHS project is a joint collaboration of the NEF and the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, geared towards the objective of providing decent housing to vulnerable families. Since 2016, some 200 housing units have been provided to eligible SRM beneficiaries. The beneficiaries, he pointed out, who are the owner of the plot of land, received assistance for the construction of their housing units. These units are equipped with all the necessary facilities, amenities, safety, security and a harmonious environment where SRM beneficiaries can live an active and healthy life in better conditions, he added.