Morocco: Murder of Two Foreign Tourists Near Marrakech - Video Showing Suspects' Allegiance to 'Daesh' Filmed Last Week (Statement)

Rabat — Public prosecutor at the Rabat Court of appeal announces that the inquiry carried out, supported by technical expertise, have revealed that the broadcast video showing the individuals arrested, as part of the investigation into the murder of two foreign tourists, swearing allegiance to "Daesh" was recorded last week, before the commission of the criminal acts under investigation.

A statement by the public prosecutor said on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), under the Directorate General for National Territory Surveillance (DGST), was charged with investigating and verifying the authenticity of the video circulated on social networks, showing the four individuals arrested, as part of the investigation into the murdering the two foreign tourists, swearing allegiance to the alleged Emir of "Daesh", and in which they express their intention to commit terrorist acts.

While presenting the results of the research and technical investigation, the public prosecutor stressed that the inquiry continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, in order to determine the real reasons and clarify the circumstances of this case, the statement concludes.