21 December 2018

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Left Critically Injured Following Residence Fire.

Tagged:

Related Topics

West Gate — A 34-year-old was left critically injured this morning following a fire at a residence in Kwanyamazane in West Gate, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the fire services, arrived on the scene shortly after 09h15 to fire the small holding well alight. A man, who had been pulled from the building by his family, was found lying in a nearby garden.

Fire services began to battle the blaze while paramedics tended to the man. Assessment showed that the man had sustained burn wound over most of his body, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

SA Jazz Musician Plays Guitar During Rare Awake Brain Surgery

Renowned South African jazz musician Musa Manzini is in high spirits and will be spending Christmas with his loved ones… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.