South Africa: Man Left Critically Injured Following Residence Fire.

West Gate — A 34-year-old was left critically injured this morning following a fire at a residence in Kwanyamazane in West Gate, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the fire services, arrived on the scene shortly after 09h15 to fire the small holding well alight. A man, who had been pulled from the building by his family, was found lying in a nearby garden.

Fire services began to battle the blaze while paramedics tended to the man. Assessment showed that the man had sustained burn wound over most of his body, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.