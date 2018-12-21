Nigeria: Moses' Chelsea C of O Has Again Been Revoked, It's Time to Move

Victor Moses finally found a 'home' at Chelsea in 2016 when the Blues appointed Antonio Conte after what seemed an unending 'Israelite' journey across the English Premier League, Conte bequeathed to Moses the right side of his squad to build on.

And - what a building that came forth, with an EPL and FA Cup trophy to show but unfortunately in today's regime of Maurizio Sarri, the C of O has been revoked and his 'Israelite' journey must commence once again.

HITC described that journey thus: "Victor Moses has gone from a seldom-seen outcast to key player to seldom-seen outcast again, in a topsy-turvy Chelsea career."

Chelsea played their 27th match of the 2018/19 season on Saturday, December 22 against Leicester City - a total of 2430 minutes but the former Super Eagle has been involved for just 176 minutes - 7% of the total time already spent on the pitch this season.

His manager, Maurizio Sarri, compounded the Nigerian's situation in October when he said he doesn't know what position best fits the Nigerian - as he is neither a fullback or a winger - for a player who became a dangerous wing back under Conte and who seemed to have found his Promised Land under the departed Antonio Conte - it was a dagger to the heart.

Now at a crossroad, should Moses just wait for Conte to get a new club and then move to meet the Italian gaffer? That cannot be soon enough as Chelsea are ready to cut ties when the January window kicks open in a few days' time.

If there was ever any doubt on the exigencies of making a departure, Moses' bags were confirmed packed on November 28, against PAOK in the Europa League, when Sarri opted to start 19-year-old, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and the youngster responded with a goal and an assist, whilst getting his first 90 minutes in Chelsea's colours.

Sky Sports is reporting Crystal Palace as his likely destination. "Crystal Palace are apparently confident they will sign Victor Moses in January," the website said on Thursday, December 20 and that move was all but confirmed by the Evening Standard, which said, "Crystal Palace are confident of securing the return of Victor Moses next month."

Moses came through Palace's academy before joining Wigan in 2010, from where he moved to Chelsea in 2012.

But is Palace the best option for the skilful forward?

Would it not be better he moves to an upwardly-mobile Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play three at the back and two wingbacks under Nuno Espirito Santo, a role he mastered under Conte?

He needs to take time to make this next move so he does not become a perpetual wanderer!