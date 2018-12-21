Kenya: Juliet Otieno Emerges Top in KCSE Exams

Photo: Phoebe Okall/Daily Nation

A pack of Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination papers.

Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls is the best candidate overall in 2018 Form 4 exams, results released on Friday show.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said Juliet emerged the best after garnering 87.644 points.

The CS said overall, there was great improvement in performance this compared to 2017 and 2016.

"The number of candidates who scored the minimum university entry grade, C+ and above, is 90,377 from 70,073 last year," she said at the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road.

Josephat Kamau Mwangi, who managed 277 marks in KCPE exams, was named the most improved student after scoring a mean score of A - Minus in the KCSE tests.

She said war on exam cartels paid off with six masterminds being arrested. Their cases are ongoing in court.

Knec chairman George Magoha said none of the KCSE exam paper leaked, and that "every child got what they deserve".

However, he admitted that there were attempts to steal the tests once they were handed over to examiners.

He said the biggest threat to exam integrity are parents who give their children money "to buy fake exam papers".

But while he blamed parents, some teachers have ended up paying the price of exam cheating.

Their employer said five teachers have been interdicted for breaching exam supervision, invigilation and marking rules.

Fifty-seven other cases, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Nancy Macharia said, are still under investigation and will be "expedited".

