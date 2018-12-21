Nigeria: Internet Users in Nigeria Hit 108.5m in November - - NCC

21 December 2018

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 108.5 million in November, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Friday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for December posted on its website.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile remained on the same figure as in October.

The data also showed that overall internet users increased to 108,457.051 October from the 107,106,975 in August, showing an increase of 1,350,076 new subscribers.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained more with 707,023 new internet users in November, increasing its subscription to 41,678,804 as against October.

It said that Airtel gained 438,560 new users, increasing its subscription in November to 28,958,253 compared to 28,519,693 in October.

Globacom gained 204,493 new internet users, increasing its subscription in October to 27,761,281 from 27, 556,788 recorded in October.

It further showed that 9mobile recorded 10,058,713 internet users in October, same as in November. (NAN)

