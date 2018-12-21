21 December 2018

Kenya: 315 Candidates Scored a Grade in This Year's KCSE Exams

Photo: Phoebe Okall/Daily Nation
A pack of Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination papers.
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — 315 students score a mean grade of A in this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says, this is an improvement from 2017 when 142 A's were registered.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase from last year's 70, 073.

Amina said that girls performed better in six subjects that include English, Kiswahili, CRE, Home Science, Art and Design as well as Metal Work.

"In 2018, fourteen subjects recorded a significant improvement in performance compared to thirteen last year, male candidates performed better than female candidates in 20 other subjects," she said.

