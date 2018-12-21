Kenya: KCSE 2018 Exam Results in Numbers

660,204 - Candidates who sat the examination
338,628 - Boys who sat the examination
321,576 - Girls who sat the examination
279,842 - Candidates who sat at the right age of 18-19
100,000 - Slots open in public, private universities
90,377 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities
83,711 - Field officers involved during the examination
1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination
315 - Candidates who scored A, the highest grade
191 - People, including candidates arrested for fraud
101 - Cellphones confiscated from students during exams
100 - Candidates whose results were cancelled
70 - Universities that will admit candidates
62 - Teachers reported over examinatin irregularities
56 - Examination related cases pending in court
40 - Examiners recommended to President for awards
20 - Subjects in which boys performed better than girls
18 - Counties with more female candidates