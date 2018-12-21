21 December 2018

Kenya: KCSE 2018 Exam Results in Numbers

By Nation Reporter

660,204 - Candidates who sat the examination

338,628 - Boys who sat the examination

321,576 - Girls who sat the examination

279,842 - Candidates who sat at the right age of 18-19

100,000 - Slots open in public, private universities

90,377 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities

83,711 - Field officers involved during the examination

1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination

315 - Candidates who scored A, the highest grade

191 - People, including candidates arrested for fraud

101 - Cellphones confiscated from students during exams

100 - Candidates whose results were cancelled

70 - Universities that will admit candidates

62 - Teachers reported over examinatin irregularities

56 - Examination related cases pending in court

40 - Examiners recommended to President for awards

20 - Subjects in which boys performed better than girls

18 - Counties with more female candidates

