21 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 7 Awaiting Trial Prisoners Escape Police Custody in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven awaiting trial prisoners have broken out of the Maleboho police station in Limpopo in yet another escape by inmates from police custody.

Sources close to News24 say the group managed cut burglar bars and made their way to the front hall of the police station.

At around 03:00 on Friday morning, the group is understood to have climbed onto the steel door and cut through the steel roof, the source said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the incident and told News24 that more details would be released soon.

The escapees are believed to be Jotham Peter, Mabitsela Ngoako, Lucas Koka Chuene, Glacious Mudzimo, Johannes Moyo, Godknows Ncube and Steven Motsoko. They face charges ranging from theft to business robbery.

In Johannesburg, Nkosingiphe Thwala, 25, is still on the run from police, after escaping from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in November.

Source: News24

South Africa

SA Jazz Musician Plays Guitar During Rare Awake Brain Surgery

Renowned South African jazz musician Musa Manzini is in high spirits and will be spending Christmas with his loved ones… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.