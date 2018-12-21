South Africa: 7 Awaiting Trial Prisoners Escape Police Custody in Limpopo

Seven awaiting trial prisoners have broken out of the Maleboho police station in Limpopo in yet another escape by inmates from police custody.

Sources close to News24 say the group managed cut burglar bars and made their way to the front hall of the police station.

At around 03:00 on Friday morning, the group is understood to have climbed onto the steel door and cut through the steel roof, the source said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the incident and told News24 that more details would be released soon.

The escapees are believed to be Jotham Peter, Mabitsela Ngoako, Lucas Koka Chuene, Glacious Mudzimo, Johannes Moyo, Godknows Ncube and Steven Motsoko. They face charges ranging from theft to business robbery.

In Johannesburg, Nkosingiphe Thwala, 25, is still on the run from police, after escaping from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in November.

Source: News24