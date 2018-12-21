Ugandan Printers Reap Big From DR Congo Election Campaigns

The current campaigns and preparations for the upcoming elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo have boosted the printing and graphics industry in Kampala.

Several printing businesses on Nkrumah and Nasser roads-the hub of printing in Uganda, are running numerous orders from DR Congo politicians and their agents in the run up to the election.

The DR Congo goes to polls on December 30, to determine a successor to President Joseph Kabila, whose second and final term expired on December 20 2016. DR Congo voters will vote parliamentary and local council candidates.

But while DR Congo nationals are going through a heated election period, Ugandan traders have to put in extra hours to handle the huge workload of printing campaign materials such as banners, flyers, stickers, T-shirts and posters, among others.

Mr Fred Ssekitoleko, the general manager at Malusekabi Enterprises Limited, a printing firm in Kampala said that the DR Congo election is a major boost to their business.

He says one of his contemporaries got an order to print one million posters for one of the presidential candidates. He did not divulge details of the candidate, but he said that majority of the prints have been banners that are produced using four-colour machines.

According to Mr Ssekitoleko, most of the towns in Eastern DR Congo do not have three-phase power lines to support high-powered printing machines, making it more expensive to print from the country than in Kampala.

He said while Rwanda would be a likely competitor, its restrictive laws coupled with high costs of printing, limits businessmen who resort to Kampala as an alternative.

Mr Hamis Mohammed, a graphics designer at Mirembe Printers Arcade said it is a big deal for them, especially having run throughout the year without serious business.

Mr Muhammed says he has designed posters and banners for different candidates in DR Congo.

Mr Richard Lubega, a printing machine operator on Nasser Road says he has printed posters for close to 200 DR Congo politicians.

Mr Ronnie Obwoya Einstein, another graphic designer says that at some point, they stopped orders from Ugandans because Congolese were offering relatively "good cash".

Meanwhile, the DR Congo electoral commission is battling to deal with problems caused by a recent fire that destroyed 80 percent of the 7,000 touchscreen voting machines in the capital, Kinshasa. The commission said the fire was one of the reasons, the poll, initially scheduled for December 23, was postponed to December 30.

Corneille Nangaa, the head of the electoral commission, said they were technically unable to hold the polls on the planned date because they need about five million new ballots printed.

The delay threatens to aggravate an already tense situation in the country where voters suspect that the government intends to rig the poll in favour of Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the former Minister of the Interior who was endorsed by President Kabila's party, The People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy.

Other candidates in the race include, among others, the joint opposition candidate Martin Fayulu and Mr Felix Tshisekedi, an independent candidate.