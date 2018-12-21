South Africa: Clinical Dolphins Dismantle Lions in Emphatic Style

Durban — It was the ideal way to finish 2018 for the Dolphins as they put together a complete performance to beat the Highveld Lions by 279 runs inside three days of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash at the Wanderers on Friday.

The Dolphins continued their second innings on Friday morning as they looked to build on their 288 run lead that they had manufactured over the first two days.

Grant Roelofsen and Andile Phehlukwayo continued with the bat on day three and the pair added 22 more runs before Phehlukwayo became the first casualty for 17.

Keshav Maharaj made seven, but the Dolphins tail contributed substantially more than they did in the first innings.

Eathan Bosch scored 24 and Keith Dudgeon was 26 not out while Roelofsen also made 26.

The Dolphins were eventually bowled out for 216, leaving the Lions 386 runs to win the match.

Once again the Dolphins seamers started well and the hosts found themselves 17 for the loss of four wickets in six overs.

Bosch and Dudgeon shared two of the first four wickets to fall.

Rassie van der Dussen offered as much resistance as he could and scored 37 when he was the seventh Lions wicket to fall on 75.

Maharaj bagged two wickets towards the end of the innings and Aaron Phangiso became Bosch's fourth victim.

Craig Alexander was the final wicket to fall, bowled by Maharaj for four which handed the Dolphins a morale boosting 279-run win.

Source: Sport24