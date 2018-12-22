Zimbabwe: All Set for Katsande Tourney

ALL is set for the annual Willard Katsande Sports Tournament to be held at Sakubva stadium in Mutare today and tomorrow.

The event is valued at $12 000 which includes kits, courtesy of Warriors midfielder Willard Katsande. The tournament is expected to feature 20 teams from across the country

The Kaizer Chiefs gritty midfielder has been sponsoring the tournament for the past six years and it was nationalised in 2016 where it witnessed clubs from other provinces outside Mutare taking part.

The football extravaganza is meant to nurture players from grassroots level and to use football as a catalyst to encourage the youths to desist from drug abuse.

Tournament organiser Panganai Mbaradza said that the sixth edition will be a tribute to Katsande's late mother who passed away in February.

"It's Mama Gladys Katsande Memorial Cup. She passed away in February this year and we have decided to attribute this year's event in her honour.

"The tournament has been growing in stature every year in terms of sponsorship and number of participating teams. This year we have 20 teams among them the defending champions LA Sakubva" said Mbaradza.

This year's tournament will only have cash prizes for individuals and original kits from Nike for the teams since it is a developmental tournament.