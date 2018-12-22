Zimbabwe: Help Call Boy Dies

Deploy Neshumba was last Tuesday deployed to heaven.

The four-year-old lost the battle to a brain tumour after having been hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals since August.

The Saturday Herald Lifestyle had last week published Deploy's story appealing for funding to help Deploy's parents cater for his medication and nutrition.

While the outpouring of love was almost palpable, so too was the heartbreak when revelations trickled in that all that love was perhaps all in vain.

The boy was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was set to begin radiation this past week.

While it is Government policy to provide free-of-charge health care service for children under the age of five, the current prevailing situation in the country had seen Fiona and her husband buying every prescribed medication for Deploy as the hospital pharmacy did not have stocks.

Deploy's mother, Fiona Mahuni, said help had already started coming following the publication of the story and even in grief, she is grateful that people from all walks of life were sacrificing to help her son.

"Deploy is no more. Help from different people had already started coming but sadly he could not make it. His condition was fast deteriorating, he had lost his sight and could not walk," she said.

But fly with the angels he most certainly has.

"Thank you Zimbabwe for showing the love," said Deploy's mother.