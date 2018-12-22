Zimbabwe: Zcfu Forewarns Cotton Farmers

The Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union (ZCFU) has urged cotton farmers to plant their seeds between 0.5 to 0.7 inches deep in order to increase their chances of achieving meaningful yields as weather experts have predicted normal to below normal rainfall this season.

Prospects of a good cotton harvest this season are likely to be affected by a poor rainfall pattern which restricts seed germination.

In an interview, ZCFU president Mr Shadreck Makombe said this year's yields are likely to be affected by poor rains.

"Cotton farmers should plant their seeds no deeper than 0.5 to 0.7 inches deep, from the top of the seed to the top of the soil so that they can absorb moisture effectively and germinate quickly.

He said farmers should take heed of soil moisture.

"Ideally, cotton should be planted into sufficient moisture for germination and emergence to avoid herbicide injury," said Mr Makombe.

The rainfall trends being experienced have seen some areas receiving below normal rains which result in poor germination of the cotton crop in other parts of the country.

"Areas such as Gokwe, Muzarabani and Checheche recorded poor germination with the most affected areas appealing for supplementary inputs under the Presidential Cotton Inputs scheme so that they can replant," he said.

"The assessment of the white gold crop in Mashonaland Central shows that farmers who planted with the first rains have a good crop while others are still planting."